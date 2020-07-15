Calfee Park, Gesa Stadium snare Best of the Ballparks 2020 honors

Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park (Pulaski Yankees) and Gesa Stadium (Tri-City Dust Devils) are your winners of the 2020 Best of the Ballparks fan vote for Rookie and Short Season A competitions, respectively.

Both are repeat winners, as Gesa Stadium also won in 2019 and 2018. Other previous winners include LeLacheur Park, (2017), Monongalia County Ballpark (2015) and BB&T Ballpark at Bowman Field (2016).

On the Rookie side, Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park won the 2019 Rookie competition as well, joining TVA Credit Union Ballpark as a repeat winner, with the home of the Johnson City Cardinals snaring 2018 and 2017 honors. The win also keeps the title in the Appalachian League. Other prior winners include Melaleuca Field (Idaho Falls Chukars, 2015) and Dehler Park (Billings Mustangs, 2016), both of the Pioneer League.

“Even without baseball, the love and appreciation fans across the country have for Calfee Park is evident,” said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh in a press statement. “We are proud of our ballpark and excited to be voted the best rookie-level ballpark in America for the second consecutive year.”

Since the Shelor Automotive Group purchased Calfee Park from the Town of Pulaski in 2015, ownership has completed numerous upgrades including a renovated home team clubhouse; a new visiting team clubhouse, concession stand, press box, and souvenir store; the addition of two VIP Towers, upgrading seating, and a 35’ x 22’ JumboTron; a Bermuda grass playing field and new irrigation system; construction of new home offices for ballpark employees; and the expansion of the upper concourse.

Most recently prior to the 2019 season, a three-tiered party deck and new boxes were added along the third base line, increasing the ballpark’s capacity to 3,200. Additional upgrades including 800 new seats behind the party deck and new concessions points of sale were planned for 2020 before being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not easy winning one of our Best of the Ballparks fan votes, much less two,” said Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard. “Congrats to the Yankees and Dust Devil fans for supporting their teams.”

Here’s our schedule for Best of the Ballparks 2020 vote:

Spring Training: Completed (winners: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium and Salt River Fields)

Low A: Completed (winner: Whitaker Bank Ballpark, Lexington Legends)

High A: Completed (winner: The Diamond, Lake Elsinore Storm)

Class AA: Completed (winner: Blue Wahoos Stadium, Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Class AAA: Completed (winner: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City Dodgers)

Short Season A: Completed (winner: Gesa Stadium, Tri-City Dust Devils)

Rookie: Completed (winner: Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park, Pulaski Yankees)

Independent: Now-July 16

Summer Collegiate: Now-July 20

MLB: July 19-August 14