Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark snares Best of the Ballparks 2020 Triple-A honors

It was Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark over Riverfront Stadium in the final round of the Best of the Ballparks 2020 vote, as fans chose the home of the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Pacific Coast League) as their favorite Triple-A facility.

This was a record-setting vote in the Best of the Ballparks competition: with 145,695 voters weighing in at some point in the Triple-A voting, it was the most popular round of voting ever in this competition. Overall, over 473,000 voters have participated at some point in this year’s Best of the Ballparks competition. The competition was certainly boosted with the presence of Riverfront Stadium in the mix: the opening of the Thanks to each and every one of you, as well as team owners and front-office personnel, for your participation and support.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark joins Las Vegas Ballpark (2019), Huntington Park (2015, 2017 and 2018), and Louisville Slugger Field (2016) as winners in the annual Best of the Ballparks votes. Debuting on April 16, 1998, the ballpark allowed the newly branded Oklahoma RedHawks to move from All Sports Stadium at State Fair Park to a new downtown facility. Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark followed some planning trends that continue today, as it was developed as part of what has become the Bricktown entertainment district. It has also benefitted in recent years from upgrades.

“We are honored to have been chosen as the Triple-A winner of the Best of the Ballparks competition. This isn’t a win for our organization as much as it is for our incredible fans. It speaks volumes about their dedication to send us to victory in a year we were not able to host Dodgers baseball,” said President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. “We take an immense amount of pride in Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and how it can be utilized to improve the quality of life for our community. It is a landmark that has contributed greatly to the story of Oklahoma City’s revival and continues to stand the test of time thanks to a tremendous partnership with the City of Oklahoma City.”

“Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is one of the great ballparks in all of baseball, so it’s great to see the fans voting it the best in Triple-A ball,” said Kevin Reichard, Ballpark Digest publisher. “Congratulations to the Oklahoma City Dodgers owners and staffers for this honor.”

Here’s our schedule for Best of the Ballparks 2020 vote:

Spring Training: Completed (winners: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium and Salt River Fields)

Low A: Completed (Whitaker Bank Ballpark, Lexington Legends)

High A: Completed (The Diamond, Lake Elsinore Storm)

Class AA: Completed (Blue Wahoos Stadium, Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Class AAA: Completed (Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City Dodgers)

Short Season A/Rookie: Now-July 17

Independent: Now-July 16

Summer Collegiate: Now-July 20

MLB: July 19-August 14