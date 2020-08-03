After more COVID-19 positives, Cards-Tigers series postponed

After additional positives for COVID-19 among St. Louis Cardinals players and staffers, the upcoming four-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed, with the traveling party confined to Milwaukee.

The four-game Tigers/Cards series was scheduled from Tuesday, August 4 through Thursday, August 6 has been postponed. The Cardinals had traveled from Minnesota to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers during a weekend series at Miller Park before the slew of COVID-19 positives, causing the team to be quarantined in their Milwaukee hotel pending further test results. That quarantine will continue, with tests administered daily.

All in all, the Cardinals have had 13 members of the traveling party test positive for COVID-19 in the last week, including seven players and six staff members. The tentative plan is for the team to resume its regular schedule on Friday against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis. With the postponement of the Brewers and Tigers games, the Cardinals have seven games to make up in the 60-game season; the team has compiled a 2-3 record so far in 2020.

Coming under the heading of better news: no positives for any Miami Marlins players.

Dealing with COVID-19 outbursts is happening across all sports that did not adopt a bubble model: besides MLB, USL Championship soccer has been forced to scrap matches due to outbreaks, as have summer-collegiate leagues, including the Coastal Plain League.

