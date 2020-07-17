Clipper Magazine Stadium snares Best of the Ballparks win

Clipper Magazine Stadium, home of the Lancaster Barnstormers (Atlantic League), is your new champion in the 2020 Best of the Ballparks fan vote for independent-baseball ballparks.

In the end, the final wasn’t close: Barnstormers fans turned out in force to support their ballpark by a margin of 86 percent to 14 percent over U.S. Steel Yard, home of the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Almost 104,000 fans voted in the independent-baseball competition, with over 500,000 fans voting in all of the Best of the Ballparks brackets encompassing spring training, Minor League Baseball and independent baseball. Next week we’ll be wrapping up the summer-collegiate vote and launching the MLB vote.

“We are honored to have Clipper Magazine Stadium named 2020 Ballpark Digest Best Indy Ballpark of the year, and we are thankful for all our fans from Lancaster County and around the country who supported us with votes,” said General Manager Michael Reynolds. “Even in a year with no baseball our fans and community prove to be the best supporters in professional sports.”

Clipper Magazine Stadium joins Impact Field, (Chicago Dogs, 2018 and 2019), The Depot at Cleburne (Cleburne Railroaders, 2017) and TD Bank Ballpark (Somerset Patriots, 2016 and 2015) as winners in the Best of the Ballparks vote.

“No question this has been a hard season for everyone, and with the Atlantic League season canceled, it’s certainly been hard for the Barnstormers and their fans,” said Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard. “It’s such a tribune to the team’s fan base that Clipper Magazine Stadium prevailed in the Best of the Ballparks vote.”

Here’s our schedule for Best of the Ballparks 2020 vote:

Spring Training: Completed (winners: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium and Salt River Fields)

Low A: Completed (winner: Whitaker Bank Ballpark, Lexington Legends)

High A: Completed (winner: The Diamond, Lake Elsinore Storm)

Class AA: Completed (winner: Blue Wahoos Stadium, Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Class AAA: Completed (winner: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City Dodgers)

Short Season A: Completed (winner: Gesa Stadium, Tri-City Dust Devils)

Rookie: Completed (winner: Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park, Pulaski Yankees)

Independent: Completed (winner: Clipper Magazine Stadium, Lancaster Barnstormers)

Summer Collegiate: Now-July 20

MLB: July 19-August 14