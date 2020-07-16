Blue Jays cleared for Rogers Centre play: Provincial officials

Ontario officials say the Toronto Blue Jays have been cleared to play the shortened 2020 MLB season at Rogers Centre, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford goes on the record with the news.

The team had been negotiating with federal, provincial and local officials about a plan to play in Rogers Centre that would address issues like a mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-country visitors. Ford confirmed the approval, which was first announced by Ontario Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod:

“Our first priority is the health and well-being of all Ontarians,” MacLeod said in a statement. “Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has approved professional sports plans submitted by the NHL and MLB to facilitate a safe return to play.”

According to MacLeod, these plans require players and staff to follow “strict quarantine and isolation protocols from the general public,” as well as provide public health authorities the ability to rescind the approval if protocols are not followed.

“We’ll continue to work with our federal counterparts and sports organizations to facilitate a safe return to play if athletes are permitted to cross the border.”

The Blue Jays are training at Rogers Centre, with team officials hoping to extend that stay into the regular season. The Blue Jays are proposing a limited quarantine, flying in and out of Pearson and shuttling players for both the Blue Jays and visiting teams directly to the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, attached to the ballpark.

No official word yet from the team, which awaiting paperwork confirming the approval.

