Looks like Jays will land at Roger Centre

After weeks of negotiations between the Toronto Blue Jays and government officials it looks like the team will play a quarantined 2020 season at Rogers Centre, with players confined to the ballpark hotel.

Canada has imposed a 14-day quarantine period on foreign visitors entering the country, widely seen as a barrier to the Blue Jays gathering players for a training camp and then a regular season. But after lots of negotiations with said government officials, it looks like the team will basically operate under quarantine, with players staying at the attached Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel and then go directly to the ballpark for workouts and games.

The team had been looking at playing games and training at the Dunedin spring-training complex or Sahlen Field, home of top affiliate Buffalo Bisons. But with the team shipping equipment from Dunedin north to Rogers Centre and the team signaling play in Canada, it looks like an announcement is forthcoming. From the Toronto Sun:

The team is not yet confirming any of the details of the return to Canada, but general manager Ross Atkins is expected to comment later in the week. Players had recently been told to be ready for a potential trip to Canada.

“We have to deal with the reality that we have logistical issues that we have 60 players and staff to transport,” [team president Mark] Shapiro had said on Friday. “If we delay a decision too long, there are implications in our readiness and competitiveness. We are working on an accelerated time frame and we need to make a decision very soon.”….

Shapiro spoke then of creating “a modified quarantine for our players and if we move to a regular-season scenario for visiting players. That would be in addition to the MLB protocol.”

