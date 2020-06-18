Players, owners inch closer to 2020 MLB season after MLBPA counterproposal

We have a counterproposal from the MLB Players Association to the terms presented yesterday by Commissioner Rob Manfred, calling for a 70-game season with full prorated salaries, uniform sponsor patches and expanded playoffs in 2020 and 2021.

Yesterday Manfred announced an offer after meeting with MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark on Tuesday, calling for a 60-game season with full prorated salaries, expanded playoffs and the DH in the National League (you can view the full proposal here, including our reporting that the players were likely to call for more games). The counterproposal was announced in a tweet from the MLBPA:

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/7chF9EafMO — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 18, 2020

In addition, the players association is calling for uniform sponsor patches as a way to raise revenues, a season ending on Sept. 30, $50 million in postseason bonuses (vs. the $25 million proposed by MLB) and a revenue split for 2021 playoffs, and more. This does go well beyond what Manfred and the owners assumed was the basis of an agreement to agree after the face-to-face meeting, so it’s unclear right now how the owners will react. A counteroffer of sorts was expected, but what the players are now proposing goes far beyond tweaks to the broad outlines of a deal.

