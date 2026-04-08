Phillies present plan for BayCare Ballpark renovations

After several years of planning and false starts, the Philadelphia Phillies formally presented their $205-million plan for Carpenter Complex and BayCare Ballpark renovations to the Pinellas County Commission.

The Phillies have floated several different plans for BayCare Ballpark renovations over the years, including an expansion of the ballpark footprint, the addition of an outfield pool, and construction of a $250 million Ballpark Village. It appears the plans are currently more modest in scope, focused mainly on improvements on the fan side (the team made Carpenter Complex improvements before spring training this year), including a new and expanded entry plaza; new permanent team and fan spaces in the left-field corner (retaining the Tiki bar, of course) and above the center-field batters eye; upgraded concessions; expanded concourses; upgraded lighting; new seating; and a new videoboard. The team still plans on using the mall located south of the ballpark–now owned by the Phillies–as part of additional development (i.e., the Ballpark Village), but that part of the plan would be financed by the Phillies.

While the outline of a plan was presented to the county commission, the specific funding mechanism was not. The current ask from the county is $80 million via hotel/motel tourism taxes using existing funds (no bonding would be required), $20 million from the state, and $75 million from the team (as well as any cost overruns). That leaves a funding gap that possibly could be filled by the city of Clearwater.

The plan calls for the Phillies to commit to Clearwater through 2047. Besides Phillies spring training, Baycare Ballpark host the Clearwater Threshers (Low A; Florida State League).

Renderings courtesy Philadelphia Phillies and Ewing Cole.

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