Marking Jackie Robinson Day, MLB edition

Wednesday’s Jackie Robinson Day celebration takes place across every level of baseball. We begin with a look at what is planned by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Major League Baseball.

Jackie Robinson broke MLB’s color line on April 15, 1947, starting at first base for the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. That day the Dodgers won 5-3 against the Boston Braves, with Robinson going 0-for-3 but scoring the winning run after reaching base following a wild throw on a sacrifice bunt. It was the start of a 10-year Dodgers career that saw Robinson named 1947 Rookie of the Year, playing on six All-Star teams, snaring the 1949 National League MVP award and appearing in six World Series. His pioneering career changed baseball.

His #42 was retired across baseball in 1997, with the first Jackie Robinson Day celebrated in 2004. The idea of wearing #42 in an MLB game came from Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who donned the number in 2007, and expanded to all on-field personnel wearing 42 for Jackie Robinson Day games since 2009.

And the tradition returns this season, with uniformed players and coaches wearing Robinson’s iconic #42 in Dodger Blue, regardless of their primary team colors, as well as royal blue “42″ socks caps with a “42” side patch. In addition, the recognition will include commemorative base jewels, lineup cards and “Breaking Barriers” batting practice shirts.

On the media front, MLB is introducing a new campaign, “We Are Jackie,” featuring a new dedicated spot running across MLB Media outlets, MLB broadcast partners, MLB-owned social channels and in all ballparks on April 15. The spot is narrated by Hall of Famer CC Sabathia, who speaks about Jackie’s unique combination of courage, determination and excellence. As the United States of America approaches its semiquincentennial, Sabathia’s narration recognizes the extraordinary impact of Jackie breaking the color barrier when he says, “Jackie is not just baseball history, he is America’s history.”

The Dodgers–Robinson’s only MLB team, calling Brooklyn home in those days–are marking the occasion with their annual tribute to Jackie Robinson at Dodger Stadium. Dodgers players, coaches and front-office personnel will be joined by the visiting New York Mets in a team reflection at the Centerfield Plaza Jackie Robinson statue. The team reflection is set for 2:30 p.m.; joining the MLB personnel are Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum; Sonya Pankey Robinson and Ayo Robinson, granddaughters of Jackie and Rachel Robinson; Nichol McKenzie-Whiteman, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation; and Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation/Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholars.

That night the Dodgers and Mets will square off on ESPN (10 p.m. ET). The game will feature the return of Joe Buck to ESPN’s baseball coverage and include a Jackie Robinson Day essay by longtime Major League player and broadcaster Doug Glanville.