Phillies spring training digs could see half-billion makeover

The Philadelphia Phillies spring training complex could see updates totaling more than a half-billion dollars, as the team plans for BayCare Ballpark renovations and construction of a new entry experience in Clearwater.

To say the Phillies spring training following is utterly devoted is an understatement: the team is a solid draw, even though BayCare Ballpark‘s deficiencies (cramped concourses, lack of amenities) are becoming apparent and the adjoining Carpenter Complex needs some TLC in an age when MLB teams are spending big bucks on high-tech performance centers.

We first covered this development on our Spring Training Online website: the team is planning a $320 million BayCare Ballpark renovation and the construction of a new $250-million Ballpark Village south of the ballpark. The BayCare Ballpark renovation would include the addition of 2,000 seats and perhaps an outfield pool, while a 13-acre mall location immediately south of the ballpark would converted to a new entryway for the ballpark, complete with residential and retail. Right now access to the ballpark is a little troublesome; while the western entry features the lovely statue shown above, it’s a little cramped and poses accessibility issues.

The ballpark is also home to the Single-A Clearwater Threshers of the Florida State League. The plan would also provide upgrades to the Carpenter Complex, including the addition of a performance center.

You can see all the details of the plan at Spring Training Online.

