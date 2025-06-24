Chase Field renovation plan moves forward

Gov. Katie Hobbs is expected to sign into law legislation diverting sales and income taxes generated at Chase Field back into upgrades and repairs to the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the result of bipartisan approval for the measure in the state Senate.

The Diamondbacks estimate that it will take $750 million to make needed improvements and repairs to Chase Field, which opened in 1998 as home to the expansion D-Backs. Some of the repairs are necessary; for instance, the ballpark’s air-conditioning system is due for an overhaul after operating for over 25 seasons in the hot desert climate; Chase Field is set up to cool the fan areas, including the seating bowl, but in recent years the system has struggled to maintain certain levels of fan comfort.

The legislation calls for the Diamondbacks to pay $250 million of the $750 million in upgrades and repairs, with the rest coming from the recapture of sales and income taxes. Politically, this required support from the city of Phoenix to accept a lower level of sales-tax payment—support that was withheld by Mayor Kate Gallego until a compromise was reached on a higher level than proposed. In addition, the legislation contains a provision that any luxury upgrades to Chase Field be funded by the team and not the diverted tax funds.

At the end of the day, once compromises were made with Phoenix officials, senators approved the funding measure by a bipartisan 19-11 margin. It was argued by some as a measure not to reward the Diamondbacks ownership but to maintain a downtown Phoenix economic asset, as the loss of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes to Utah last year was still a bitter memory. From the Arizona Republic:

Sen. Vince Leach, R-Saddlebrooke, said the bill was essential to keep the DBacks in Arizona amid Major League Baseball expansion plans and as other states, like Utah, have already approved funding packages to lure teams. Leach praised the team for charitable work supporting Little Leagues and other groups to the tune of nearly $100 million.

“If they were to go away, you would make the Valley downtown equivalent to a death valley,” Leach said.

Once the state Senate version of the legislation is approved by the state House, it will go to the governor for her signature.

The new funding plan will last for 30 years. If the Diamondbacks were to leave early, there could be penalties for breaking the lease.

While the Diamondbacks have been looking at Chase Field upgrades for years, this session saw time emerge as a significant factor: the Chase Field lease ends after the 2027 season. Several cities are openly seeking MLB expansion franchises—including, ironically, Salt Lake City, where the NHL’s Utah Mammoth ended up after rejection of a development plan for a new Tempe arena.

RELATED STORIES: D-Backs, Phoenix look to state for Chase Field renovations funding; Chase Field renovation still first choice for D-Backs owners; Guy Fieri’s Downtown Phoenix Kitchen, Caesars Sportsbook set to open at Chase Field; Issues with Chase Field roof cables emerge; D-Backs face Chase Field decision: Love it or list it