New moniker sought for Jackie Robinson Ballpark

The end of the season brings naming-rights news. Part 2: The Daytona Tortugas (Low A; Florida State League) are seeking a naming-rights partner for Jackie Robinson Ballpark–but don’t worry that the recognition of the civil-rights pioneer is going away.

The historically significant venue will always be known as Jackie Robinson Ballpark in one form or another. But as a year-long makeover that saw improvements both on the player side and on the fan side, the organization is actively pursuing a naming rights partner for the playing field or a presenting sponsor for the historic venue. The new name would complement–not replace–the Jackie Robinson Ballpark name. Jackie Robinson’s name, story and lasting impact would remain at the center of the ballpark’s identity.

According to the team, potential naming structures could include “[Partner Name] Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark” or “Jackie Robinson Ballpark Presented by [Partner Name].” Under either approach, Jackie Robinson’s name would remain prominently featured as part of the venue’s official identity.

“Jackie Robinson Ballpark is one of the most historically significant venues in all of sports, and preserving Jackie’s name and legacy is non-negotiable,” said Jim Jaworski, President and General Manager of the Daytona Tortugas, via press release. “This opportunity is about finding a strategic partner that understands the importance of this ballpark and wants to invest in its future while helping us celebrate the history, community and values it represents.”

Next season will see the first year for the Tortugas–and Bethune-Cookman University–playing in an overhauled Jackie Robinson Ballpark after a $40-million renovation. We had a chance to catch the beginning of the renovation and will post about it later when we preview 2027 developments, but for now we’ll say the changes to the venerable facility (which first opened in 1914 as City Island Ballpark, making it the oldest active ballpark in Minor League Baseball) were both extensive and tasteful, honoring legacy while meeting the needs of both modern players and modern fans.

The biggest change, which was used in the 2026 Tortugas season, was the addition of the AdventHealth Training Center in right field (shown above), a modern, MLB-compliant player-development facility featuring upgraded clubhouses, recovery areas, training spaces and indoor hitting facilities.

RELATED STORIES: National recognition for Jackie Robinson Ballpark proceeds; Jackie Robinson Ballpark up for national recognition; Tortugas announce Kelly Field renovation plan