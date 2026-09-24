Goodbye Coca-Cola Park, hello Jefferson Park

More naming-rights news, Part 3: The home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A; International League) will be Jefferson Park beginning in 2027 after the previous naming-rights deal for Coca-Cola Park expired.

The Allentown, Pa. ballpark has been known as Coca-Cola Park since opening for the 2008 MiLB season. The new deal is positioned as both a sponsorship and an expanded relationship between the IronPigs and Jefferson Health,

“This announcement will have a meaningful impact on the future of our ballpark and team,” said IronPigs Co-Owner Joe Finley via press release. “It is an exciting moment for our organization and one that we believe will create tremendous opportunities and excitement for our fans, our community and our partners.”

“Jefferson is proud to stand alongside the IronPigs in a partnership that reflects our commitment to strengthen the communities in which we serve,” said Joseph G. Cacchione, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Jefferson, via press release. “As with the upcoming Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic, we are committed to making a long-term positive impact on the Lehigh Valley and the surrounding areas.”

“This initiative expands the long-standing relationship between the IronPigs and Lehigh Valley Health Network, which spans nearly 20 seasons,” said Kurt Landes, IronPigs President and General Manager, via press release. “We had a strategic and deliberate process to ensure we found an organization that shares our vision, values our fans and shares our commitment to the Lehigh Valley. The partnership will extend beyond the ballpark into the community through a variety of initiatives involving both IronPigs Charities and other key partners.”

While passing on naming rights, Coca-Cola will remain a valued IronPigs partner and continue as the team’s exclusive beverage provider, according to Landes.

Speaking of the IronPigs and Jefferson Park: For the fourth consecutive season Lehigh Valley led all of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) in total attendance, welcoming 559,602 fans thru the gates in 2026.

The IronPigs led in total attendance while averaging 7,772 fans per game.