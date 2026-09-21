Goldberg-Strassler named MWL Broadcaster of the Year

A well-deserved award: Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, author of The Baseball Thesaurus and The Football Thesaurus and Voice of the Lansing Lugnuts, is the Midwest League’s 2026 Broadcaster of the Year.

Goldberg-Strassler was previously voted MWL Broadcaster of the Year in 2013, and was named Minor League Baseball’s Broadcaster of the Year in 2019 by Ballpark Digest. The 2026 award comes after a vote of his MWL peers.

A native of Greenbelt, Md., Goldberg-Strassler joined the Lugnuts in 2009 and is the longest tenured Nuts broadcaster, calling 17 of the club’s 30 seasons. Since 2019, he has been joined on air by Central Michigan University Director of Broadcasting Adam Jaksa, forming one of the most acclaimed broadcast teams in Minor League Baseball.

In 2022, Goldberg-Strassler made his Major League debut, calling a three-game series for the Athletics at Fenway Park.

As noted, Goldberg-Strassler is the author of The Baseball Thesaurus and The Football Thesaurus from August Publications. The two titled have been published in multiple editions: The Baseball Thesaurus in three editions and The Football Thesaurus in two editions.