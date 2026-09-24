Goodbye Comerica Park, hello Fifth Third Park

Our final naming-rights story for the day: After a merger of banks, the Detroit Tigers announced that the original name of the team’s home, Comerica Park, would shift to Fifth Third Park for the 2027 season and beyond.

Not a surprise: The Tigers had already announced a naming-rights change was imminent for 2027, and Fifth Third Bancorp, the name for the merged Comerica/Fifth Third entity, is not shy about buying naming rights to other venues: Fifth Third Field, home of the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A; International; League); Fifth Third Park, home of the Hub City Spartanburgers (High A; Carolina League); Fifth Third Arena, home of University of Cincinnati athletics; and the former Fifth Third Ballpark, now LMCU Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps (High A; Midwest League). With the merger, Fifth Third becomes the largest retail deposit holder in both Michigan and Detroit.

“We’re proud to welcome Fifth Third Bank to the Detroit Tigers family and to introduce a new chapter in the club’s history and tradition with the naming of Fifth Third Park,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, via press release. “This ballpark is truly one of Detroit’s greatest community assets and continues to be a gathering place for generations of Tigers fans. Fifth Third shares our core values and our commitment to giving Tigers fans a first-class entertainment experience. Legacy matters to us, and it’s part of the foundation we’re building with this partnership.”

Comerica Park opened in 2000 at a time downtown Detroit was struggling. Since then Detroit has rebounded somewhat, but the ballpark and other sports facilities have been credited in bringing new fans to the formerly moribund area.