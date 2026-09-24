Goodbye Synovus Park, hello Pinnacle Park

Today’s the day for rebrandings. Story #1: The former Golden Park will see another naming-rights change, as Synovus Park brand is going away, replaced by a new Pinnacle Park brand for the home of the Columbus Clingstones (Double-A; Southern League).

The name change comes after a merger between Synovus and Pinnacle, two regional bankers. Synovus purchased naming rights to the ballpark when the former Mississippi Braves were purchased by Diamond Baseball Holdings and moved to Columbus. The former Golden Park was then renovated to meet MiLB standards, with Synovus Park serving as the ballpark name in 2025 and 2026.

Golden Park opened in 1926 and served as home to multiple MiLB baseball teams over the century of play, as well as hosting softball during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. It was named for Theodore “Theo” Golden, the local business leader who championed the construction of the ballpark. To honor Golden, the Clingstones unveiled a bust of Golden as part of the dedication of The Golden Lot, a wiffle ball field honoring the ballpark’s roots.

Pinnacle Park becomes the first baseball venue to carry the Pinnacle Financial Partners name, but the firm already has in place multiple partnerships and sponsor arrangements in pro basketball, football and golf.