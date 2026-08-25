Kansas City Council approves new Crown Center ballpark for Royals

As expected, the full Kansas City Council approved the framework for a new Crown Center ballpark for the Kansas City Royals, moving the project another step closer to a 2030 opening.

The final vote on the framework was 11-2. There was organized opposition to the proposal, most notably from Missouri Workers Power, which called for safeguards for workers as well as a public vote on the agreement.

Here are the terms of the framework approved by the council, per the city’s records:

A 30-year lease agreement with the Royals to host games and house team offices at the downtown location, with the option for five, two-year extension options.

The team will make a commitment for all repair, maintenance, utilities, and operations costs

The City will receive a share of 5% of net profits of all non-baseball events

The overall district development has an estimated value of $3 billion in investment.

The City would commit a fixed total of $600 million to the overall $1.9 billion cost of the stadium — $90 million is anticipated to be provided as city infrastructure funding, with the remaining $510 million to be provided as City-supported bonds.

The Royals would also enter into a Community Impact Partnership Agreement that include no less than $55 million; $24 million of that will be paid up front, and at least 1.03 million annually, escalated by CPI. Programs benefitting from the up-front contribution: Housing Gateway Homelessness Initiative, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum capital contribution, and a fixed rail study for Union Station Annual contribution will go toward: Relocation Area Impact Account, Washington Square Park activation, maintenance and operations, and arts acquisition, installation, and maintenance requirements (incl. performing and visual arts)



KCUR has a deeper dive into the funding details.

As noted, this is a first step and covers only the city portion of the deal. Next will be another full council vote, this time related to the project zoning on September 3, as well as a master development plan from the Royals. Next will come approval of a final Tax Increment Financing plan. Also coming this fall: further discussions with the State of Missouri on additional public funding.

The $1.9-million ballpark would anchor a more extensive $3-billion mixed-use development. In late April the Royals, the city and Crown Center officials announced preliminary plans for a new downtown ballpark at the existing 85-acre development located on the southern side of downtown Kansas City. It was developed by Hallmark Cards and will feature the company’s new headquarters (the current headquarters will move to accommodate the projected ballpark location), as well as theaters, hotels and attractions like Union Station, the Museum of BBQ, a Legoland outpost and the National WWI Museum and Memorial. The site also features plenty of freeway access and is connected by streetcar to the Power & Light District and T-Mobile Center. Interestingly, much of Crown Center dates back to the 1969-1973 period—as does Kauffman Stadium—and has landed the complex on the National Register of Historic Places.

Rendering courtesy Kansas City Royals.

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