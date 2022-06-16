Guy Fieri’s Downtown Phoenix Kitchen, Caesars Sportsbook set to open at Chase Field

After a soft opening yesterday, Guy Fieri’s Downtown Phoenix Kitchen + Bar at Caesars Sportsbook is set to fully open at Chase Field on Tuesday, June 21.

The space is the latest addition to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field offerings.

The new sportsbook, sports bar and broadcast studio at Chase Field will take over the shuttered Game 7 space outside of the ballpark. The approximately 22,300-square-foot, two-story venue will feature both indoor and outdoor seating options, including two floors of sports betting space, a full-service bar and VIP lounge, an extensive menu, and wall-to-wall TVs.

Technically, the sportsbook will be located outside the ballpark and not be directly accessible to fans while they attend a Diamondbacks game. The space will be open year-round, not just on Diamondbacks gamedays, and will have flexible hours of operation to serve other events at both the ballpark and the nearby Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns (NBA).

Rendering courtesy Arizona Diamondbacks.

