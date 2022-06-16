Tree Worx Plaza at AT&T Field debuts

The Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A; Southern League) are announcing a new AT&T Field amenity: Tree Worx Plaza, an upgraded front plaza designed as a welcoming space for Lookouts fans.

The area features six 15-foot elm trees and greenery to create a unique gathering place for fans. The Tree Worx Plaza will be an active space on game nights and offers fans their first touch point with Lookouts baseball each night.

“The Tree Worx Plaza is a very exciting endeavor for the Lookouts and we are proud to partner with a great local business to do it,” said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. “The addition of trees and other elements really brings the space to life and is a great first impression as fans arrive to AT&T Field.”

The transformed Tree Worx Plaza is part of the team’s ballpark expansion, extending AT&T Field’s service capacity on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. On those nights Tree Worx Plaza officially becomes part of AT&T Field and provides an additional space for fans to mingle while also providing beverage service.

“The Lookouts in many ways serve as Chattanooga’s front porch where our entire community can gather and we are excited to work with the Lookouts to make that front porch even better,” said Tree Worx owner Duane Blomberg. “We can’t wait to come out to a game and enjoy a drink in the Tree Worx Plaza.”

Photo courtesy Chattanooga Lookouts.