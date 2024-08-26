Now available: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2025 / Arizona

We have some book news to pass along: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2025 / Arizona is now available for preorder, with units expected to ship before Sept. 15 and a free eBook download included!

Spring training is a time of new beginnings, when the baseball world preps for another season, as rookies fight for roster spots and veterans prep for another campaign. Every team in spring training has a shot to contend for a title, as life on the diamond begins anew.

This book is meant for all types of spring-training fans. Hardcore baseball fans scout their favorite teams and eagerly track every open roster spot. Casual fans head to spring training in search of the perfect Florida experience, happy to sip a brew at the outfield bar. For the rest of us, a day away from snow and ice is always a good day.

This book covers the 15 Cactus League team playing out of 10 training camps: American Family Fields of Phoenix (Milwaukee Brewers), Camelback Ranch-Glendale (Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers), Goodyear Ballpark (Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians), Hohokam Stadium (The Athletics), Peoria Stadium (San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners), Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies), Scottsdale Stadium (San Francisco Giants), Sloan Park (Chicago Cubs), Surprise Stadium (Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers), and Tempe Diablo Stadium (Los Angeles Angels). Also included: Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the two ballparks housing the major college programs in Phoenix: Arizona State University and Grand Canyon University. For those who follow their teams: exhibition games in Las Vegas.

Changes for the 2025 spring-training season are highlighted, as well as new ballpark amenities, Tempe Diablo Stadium updates, college tournaments, and other collegiate ballparks in the region.

Each chapter features:

Best seats in each ballpark, whether you want comfort, shade, accessibility or autographs

Ballpark tips

Must-sees before and after the games, including local baseball attractions and sports bars

Training information, to plan a trip before the games start

Information on new and renovated ballparks

Travel tips: Low fares at nearby airports, alternative routes (beat the traffic!) and freeway shortcuts

College games: create your own day-night doubleheaders

Points of interest for the baseball history fan

The cost: $18.99 plus shipping. The cost of the eBook edition: $9.99.

The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2025 / Arizona will be sold exclusively through the August Publications website in August and September. On October 1 this title will also be made available through Amazon, BN.com and Apple Books.

This 256-page Complete Guide to Spring Training 2025 / Arizona is completed and at the printer. We expect to be shipping it around Sept. 15. Buy the paperback edition now and we will also include a free immediate eBook download. (Check out the Web page for the instructions on the free download when you buy the paperback.) The free download comes in Kindle, Nook and Apple Book formats. This offer expires Sept. 15.

Besides the ability to immediately start your 2025 spring training travels, there is one compelling reason to buy an eBook edition either as a standalone product or with the paperback edition: This eBook edition includes tentative schedules. If you buy the eBook from August Publications, you will receive notifications and free downloads after schedule updates. Right now only a very tentative schedule has been posted, but it is included in the current eBook.