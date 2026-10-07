Big offseason changes in the new National Association

We’re already seeing big changes in the independent Frontier League for 2027, as the league transitions to new National Association branding and adds two teams from the American Association.

The branding change from Frontier League to the National Association of Professional Baseball (NAPB) isn’t new or unexpected: It was announced way back in April. The Frontier League launched in 1993 and spans from multiple Canadian cities to North Carolina, Mississippi and now Texas. It’s one of three MLB Partner Leagues and currently features the most teams. The National Association name has a long history in professional baseball, beginning in 1901: affiliated Minor League Baseball teams played under the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues umbrella until MiLB was absorbed by Major League Baseball.

As noted, the National Association features the most MLB Partner League teams, now at 20 after the defection of the Kane County Cougars and Cleburne Railroaders from the American Association to the National Association, as announced by team owner REV Entertainment.

“We are proud to join the National Association of Professional Baseball and become part of an organization with a rich history of professional baseball and an exciting vision for the future,” said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment, via press release. “This transition presents new opportunities for our teams, players, fans and communities, and we look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the league.”

The Kane County Cougars, located in the Chicago suburbs, were formerly in affiliated baseball before the MLB takeover of Minor League Baseball for the 2021 season. The Cleburne Railroaders, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, have competed in the American Association since the franchise was revived in 2017.

“We are honored to welcome Cleburne and Kane County as our newest members,” said Steve Tahsler, Commissioner of the NAPB, via press release “Cleburne adds another MLB metropolitan market to our lineup in a location with a tremendous baseball history, while Kane County has been one of the top performing operations in professional baseball for more than 30 years.”

With the addition of Cleburne and Kane County, REV Entertainment will have three owned and operated clubs competing in the NAPB, joining the Schaumburg Boomers. REV also owns and operates the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League and the New Mexico Goatheads of the ECHL.

RELATED STORIES: Goodbye Frontier League, hello National Association