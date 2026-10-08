Gastonia Ghost Peppers depart Atlantic League

The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have departed the independent Atlantic League. the second time in recent years a team has failed at the city’s ballpark, CaroMont Health Park.

A statement from Ghost Peppers owner Zawyer Sports & Entertainment confirmed the owners were pulling the plug after three seasons. The statement, which was also confirmed by the Atlantic League, says that the city of Gastonia will work with Zawyer and the league to find a replacement.

The Gastonia Honey Hunters was the original tenant for 5,000-capacity CaroMont Health Park, which opened for the 2021 season. That team’s run lasted for three seasons before shutting down due to financial issues, culminating with a nasty breakup with the city and the subsequent eviction of the team.

With two teams folding since 2023, the question for the North Carolina city becomes whether pro baseball is sustainable. The city hosted Minor League Baseball for many years, and summer-collegiate baseball in the form of the Coastal Plain League’s Gastonia Grizzlies was also successful for many years, playing out of Sims Legion Park.

From WCNC.com:

Now, with the Ghost Peppers ceasing operations, fans are wondering whether Gastonia will get another chance at keeping professional baseball in the city.

“I think we need a legit team here for the community,” Bissette said.

The ballpark remains, and some fans say they’re still willing to fill the seats if another team is willing to call Gastonia home. But after multiple changes, some believe a future organization would have to show the community that it plans to stay.

Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the commitment to pro baseball in Gastonia and have a chat or two with the folks at the Coastal Plain League.

RELATED STORIES: Zawyer Sports & Entertainment in place for Gastonia ownership; Gastonia to move forward with Honey Hunters eviction; Atlantic League terminates Gastonia Honey Hunters membership; Honey Hunters hit financial road block, now current with Gastonia



