The 2027 Pioneer League lineup is down to 10 teams from 12 in 2026 after the Modesto Roadsters and Yuba-Sutter Freebirds moved to the summer-collegiate ranks.

The 2027 Pioneer League also lost a road team, the RedPocket Mobiles, but gained a new team from the owners of the Long Beach Coast in the form of the yet-unbranded Orange County Baseball Club, playing out of 1,250-seat Orange County Great Park.

For Modesto and Yuba-Sutter, the move to the California Collegiate League (CCL) was due to a number of factors, including the greater likelihood of seeing a future major leaguer in summer-collegiate ball, as well as the high price of travel in the geographically split MLB Partner League. Even with an unbalanced schedule and the inclusion of additional games thanks to the presence of the RedPocket Mobiles, home revenue for the two California teams wasn’t enough to offset travel costs to Montana, Idaho and Utah. That split is definitely a concern for the league moving forward: with three California teams (Long Beach, Oakland and Orange County), two Idaho teams (Boise and Idaho Falls), one Utah team (Ogden) and four Montana teams (Billings, Missoula, Glacier Range and Great Falls), there will still be some long road trips in 2027, especially until the league can find any markets in buffer states Nevada and Oregon.

Modesto makes the jump after one season in the Pioneer League, launching after the demise of the Modesto Nuts (High A; California League). The Roadsters play at Modern Woodmen Field, formerly John Thurman Field, and owned by Dave Heller of Main Street Baseball, the Davenport, Iowa-based group that also includes the Quad Cities River Bandits (High A; Midwest League) and the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League.

“Our promise to Modesto hasn’t changed: fantastic, fun, affordable family entertainment every night at Modern Woodmen Field. What’s new is the chance to watch the best college players in the country, the next generation of big leaguers, right here,” Heller said via press release. “We can’t wait for opening night in the CCL.”

The Freebirds, playing out of Bryant Field in Marysville, will be run by Craig Russell, who has led current CCL member Orange County Riptide since 2024. “I’m incredibly excited to bring the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds to the CCL next season,” he said via press release. “With a rich history of supporting summer collegiate baseball, Marysville and Bryant Field offer the perfect environment for these athletes to develop, and an absolutely fantastic community to play for.” More from the Modesto Bee.

The additions put the CCL at 11 member clubs.

“Modesto and Yuba-Sutter are proven baseball communities with great ballparks, strong ownership and fans who show up,” said Aaron Milam, Executive Director of the California Collegiate League, via press release. “Adding the Roadsters and Freebirds gives our players more top-tier venues, gives scouts and college coaches more reasons to follow the CCL, and stretches the league from Southern California all the way to the Sacramento Valley.”

For the Pioneer League, the addition of the Orange County team will make for an interesting development. The plan for the team is to adopt Japanese baseball traditions–player songs, synchronized crowd chants, high-energy entertainment–in an American setting and managed by Don Wakamatsu, manager of the Seattle Mariners in 2009-2010. From the Orange County Register:

When the Orange County Baseball Club begins play in the Pioneer League, it will explicitly plan to build an environment driven by synchronized crowd chants, custom player songs, continuous drumming and high-energy entertainment, similar to the stadium traditions in the KBO and Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.

Fans can also expect a menu blending iconic Asian street foods and local craft beverages with traditional ballpark fare.

In October, the Pioneer League all-stars, representing the league as the Long Beach Coast, became the first American team to compete in, and win, the KBO Fall League, finishing 11-0-2 under manager Wakamatsu.