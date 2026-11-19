A new Everett AquaSox ballpark is one step closer to reality after the City of Everett (Wash.) committed another $33 million toward the future home of the High-A Northwest League team.

The AquaSox were one of the several MiLB impacted by MLB’s new facility guidelines implemented after the takeover of Minor League Baseball, with Funko Field deemed to be in serious need of upgrades. That was seen by the Everett stakeholders, including the team and the ballpark owner — the local school district — as being unfeasible, but faced with the prospect of losing the AquaSox, a plan was implemented to prevent the loss of the team.

The new downtown ballpark would serve as home to the AquaSox and proposed new men’s and women’s USL soccer teams. The planning process for the new 5,000-capacity facility began back in 2022, and since then it’s been a series of reports showing the economic impact of a new downtown ballpark, including the impact on the local school district following the loss of the AquaSox from Funko Field. The issue: coming up with the $144.6 million to fund the project, which was originally slated to have a groundbreaking this fall and a debut in the 2028 MiLB season.

A funding gap was closed last week when the Everett City Council committed another $33 million toward the development and fully funding the city’s portion of the funding plan:

42.4 million from City of Everett ($9.4 million already has been allocated)

$7.4 million from State of Washington

$10 million from Snohomish County

$10 million from the AquaSox

$7 million from USL

$5 million from key business partners

According ton the city, construction will require a $90.8 million line of credit, a short-term financing option; then, once the facility is completed, the City would convert to a longer-term financing option by issuing limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds. Revenue to pay for debt service would come from multiple funding sources including tenant leases and contributions; naming rights; admission fees; and B&O taxes.

Final action on the ballpark funding plan is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Rendering courtesy City of Everett,

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