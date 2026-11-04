More upgrades on tap for Nomaco Park

The city of Zebulon is moving forward with a second round of improvements to Nomaco Park, home of the Zebulon Devil Dogz (Coastal Plain League).

The ballpark was abandoned by affiliated ball after the 2025 season, with the Carolina Mudcats relocating to a new ballpark in nearby Wilson. That left the Zebulon market and ballpark open for the Coastal Plain League, already a major presence in North Carolina.

When the Wake County Board of Commissioners and Town of Zebulon both approved the 10-year Five County Stadium lease last night. Capital Broadcasting will pay a total of $710,000 to the County and the Town to lease the facility for the duration of the agreement, which expires Dec. 31, 2035. The County and Town will also receive a share of ballpark naming rights revenues. As part of the deal, the County Commission transferred $8.5 million within County capital funds to support upcoming major facility projects. In addition, Wake County and Zebulon established a $1.97 million Capital Repairs Fund, bringing the total public investment to more than $10 million.

Those projects began with the 2026 season and included replacing the existing field with a synthetic surface, installing new outfield walls and lighting, refreshing locker rooms and offices, and renovating or adding new social gathering and family play spaces.

In the second round of improvements, the county and town are implementing the following improvements:

Enhancing the arrival and ticketing process through updated signs, graphics and landscaping

Adding a flexible community space along the third-base line suitable for year-round gatherings

Constructing a secure playground that can be accessed beyond game-day events

Renovating the Sky Lounge to allow better viewing and more opportunities for catering and events

Five County Stadium featured one of the more interesting–and quirky–ballpark designs in baseball, with a steeply raked grandstand more reminiscent of a football stadium than a ballpark, sitting atop sheltered seating and a sit-down Sky Lounge, as well as team spaces and clubhouses. This next round of improvements is designed to turn the ballpark into a year-round entertainment center.

RELATED STORIES: Goodbye Five County Stadium, hello Nomaco Park; Coastal Plain League lands Five County Stadium lease