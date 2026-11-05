Introducing our 2026 holiday sale: BOGO time!

It seems the holiday season launches earlier and earlier every year. This week sees holiday sales launching among retailers big and small, as we’re officially in sales territory–so we’re offering a true BOGO this month.

We want you to get the most out of this holiday season. Yes, we know times are tough for many, so we’re offering our best sale ever: a true BOGO, Buy One Get One free. And since we don’t want to put more pressure on you during this holiday period, we’re not limiting it to the end of the month during the multitude of Black Friday/Small Business Saturday/Cyber Monday sales.

Beginning today, buy a paperback copy of our leading titles and receive a free download of its eBook version. (The full list is below.) That means you can keep a copy for yourself and gift another; it also means you can keep two or gift two. Our award-winning books make perfect gifts for all kinds of sports-history fans, ranging from Dodgers and Yankees fans to history fanatics to those with a deep, abiding interest in college football. This is a sale we’ve offered for years to buyers of our spring-training books, and we’re always happy with the reception.

The specifics: Buyers of the paperback edition from the augustpublications.com website also receive a free eBook download in the format of their choice (Kindle, Nook, Apple Books; Kobo and Google Play when available). When you are purchasing the paperback and placing it in your shopping cart, go back to the product page and just add the eBook version to your order cart: your shopping cart will show two items, with the eBook discounted 100 percent. You will then receive an email detailing how to download the eBook onto your computing device.

We’re offering this true BOGO on the following titles:

We’re running this sale until Dec. 1, end of the day, and covering the entire Black Friday/Small Business Saturday/Cyber Monday period. This sale is available only to books purchased from the augustpublications.com website; alas, no sale to Amazon or Apple Books users. If you have any questions about the download, drop us a line and we’ll be glad we’ll do our best to address your queries.