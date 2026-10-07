New A’s ballpark construction continues apace

Here’s your semimonthly reminder that new A’s ballpark construction in Las Vegas is proceeding apace, that locals seem to be embracing the move, and what we can expect in 2028.

There are two developments that bode well for fan acceptance of the A’s—and in ways designed to generate beaucoup revenue. The first was the announcement of The Athletic Club, a high-end all-inclusive combination steakhouse/supper club/lounge located behind home plate, with a private entrance and a speakeasy theme. (A rendering is below.) Las Vegas, of course, is a notable city when it comes to steakhouses, so it’s little surprise a centerpiece private club at the A’s ballpark is a steakhouse. And even though the buffet scene in Sin City is a little sad these days, all-inclusive seems to be a good strategy on the baseball front.

According to the team, the restaurant will seat 290, open only to the highest-end season-ticket holders and their guests. Those season tickets are already sold out for the 2028 ballpark debut, with the team proclaiming around 76 percent of buyers are from Southern Nevada

“What stands out most about the response to the Athletic Club is not just that it sold out, but also who is buying it,” Athletics President Marc Badain said in a statement. “Three out of every four buyers are from Southern Nevada, and nearly 70% are individuals rather than businesses.”

That the ballpark will feature a high-end steakhouse is no accident: We expect much of the team marketing will be focused on high-end Vegas-style experiences, with plenty of glitz and glamor. (Indeed, the team is close to selling out the Diamond Club, a slightly less exclusive all-inclusive space on the club level.) That approach is apparently playing out with the announcement of Circa as one of 10-12 ballpark founding partners.

For those who don’t spend a lot of time in Las Vegas, the evolution of downtown Las Vegas has been fascinating to watch. There’s still a lot of old-school Vegas in the form of the Golden Gate, Golden Nugget and Binion’s, a Rat Pack feel from the Four Queens, and newer/renovated gaming halls like the Circa hotel-casino offering the city’s largest sportsbook and lots of pool acreage. Downtown also features a surprisingly vibrant arts scene and a quirky container village; in many ways it’s the last area embracing the true Vegas spirit.

So we should see some of that true Vegas spirit at the new A’s ballpark in the form of Circa as a ballpark founding partner. Circa is owned by Derek Stevens, a former owner of the Las Vegas 51s (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League), who has been a major investor in downtown with the construction of Circa. The sponsorship deems Circa the “Official Resort and Sportsbook of the Las Vegas Athletics”—quite the feat for a ballpark that will be connected to a Bally’s hotel/casino—and Circa will host two entertainment areas: 22 seats in the Circa Dugout Club directly next to a dugout and a 28-capacity area in the outfield.

Meanwhile, the A’s hit a construction milestone today: the third steel truss supporting the roof is now in place.

Images courtesy of the Athletics.

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