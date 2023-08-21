Mortenson partners with McCarthy as A’s ballpark construction manager

Mortenson, a familiar player in the sports facilities world, is teaming with local hospitality and entertainment constructors McCarthy to oversee all construction-related activities for the new Oakland A’s ballpark in Las Vegas.

For the Mortenson | McCarthy team, this means being responsible for a wide range of responsibilities, including preconstruction estimating, scheduling and logistics planning, bidding, coordination and management of all craft employees and trade partners, labor relations, and community engagement. The official hiring is subject to approval by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

This is not the first Mortenson | McCarthy Joint Venture in Las Vegas, as the team completed construction of the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium in July 2020, delivering the project on time and within budget while achieving local, small, and women & minority-owned business goals.

“Mortenson | McCarthy brings an exceptional level of expertise and experience to our project. Their focus on innovation, safety, and efficiency makes them the best in their field,” said A’s President Dave Kaval via press statement. “The Raiders project was a model of tremendous success, including a 31-month-long construction schedule, industry-leading workforce diversity that exceeded local, small, and women and minority-owned business goals, and establishing new benchmarks in sports construction for Southern Nevada. We’re thrilled to partner with them on this important phase of the project.”

Mortenson’s track record on sports facilities includes Truist Park (Atlanta Braves), Target Field (Minnesota Twins), Chase Center (Golden State Warriors), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Kraken), and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings).

“It is a tremendous opportunity for Mortenson | McCarthy to build the new home for A’s baseball in Las Vegas,” said Logan Gerken, vice president and general manager at Mortenson, via press statement. “Our goal is to build sports and entertainment facilities that excite the fans, enhance communities, and set a new benchmark in what’s possible. This project will engage local businesses, create employment opportunities, and reflect the diverse nature of the Las Vegas community through its construction and operation.”

Partner McCarthy is one of the largest and most accomplished hospitality and entertainment constructors in America. With a presence in Nevada for more than 40 years, McCarthy’s team of local builders has contributed to a variety of landmark projects across the valley, including Circa Resort & Casino, Virgin Hotels, and the Palms Casino Resort.

“The Mortenson | McCarthy Joint Venture is grateful for the opportunity to partner together with the Las Vegas community to deliver another landmark project,” said Ross Edwards, senior vice president at McCarthy, via press statement. “The A’s new ballpark will be an exciting addition to Las Vegas and represents the combined efforts of many who are helping to build up our city – from the craft professionals on site to area businesses and broader community supporters. Our team’s local experience and deep understanding of the unique complexities that come with building a world-class sports venue will help us hit this project out of the park.”

