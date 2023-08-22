Royals unveil two potential ballpark sites, release new renderings

The Kansas City Royals released new renderings of two proposed new ballparks and details on two potential locations–including a downtown design strongly reminiscent of The K.

No, the team hasn’t chosen between a downtown East Village location and a North Kansas City (Clay County) location across the river, but the two sets of renderings provide two different approaches to ballpark design.

Both feature modern designs, with the downtown design echoing the modern design of Kauffman Stadium that’s also reminiscent of another Populous design, Target Field. These are not final designs, to be sure, but rather illustrative of the two different approaches the team will make when approaching a final decision on a new ballpark site. If the team goes downtown, the new ballpark would be located in the East Village near the downtown loop, on a 27-acre site bounded by 8th Street to the north, 12th Street to the south (where the main entrance would be located), Charlotte Street to the east to Cherry Street to the west; if the team does go with North Kansas City, an 18th Avenue and Fayette Street ballpark location would be part of the 90-acre site. The target date for both locations: 2028.

However, at a press conference today, the Royals provided some details on what a new ballpark would feature no matter where it is located. Following the trend of smaller MLB venues, the Royals are planning on a capacity of 38,000-38,500, with 34,500-35,000 fixed seats and room for 3,500 SRO fans.

From KCUR:

The team also wants to create a “Cherry Street experience” made up of retail development and local restaurants.

“It’s intended to harmonize with the Power and Light district and with the existing downtown developments,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of the architecture firm Populous….

“We’re trying to create a district by giving it place and giving substance to its development,” Santee said. “It’s community focused and the idea is to bring people — a lot of people — into North Kansas City that would love to work and live there.”

According to The Kansas City Star, a new ballpark would include “32 suites at three pricing levels, 2,750 club seats at five price points, 150 space parking garage for administration and players, 250 person beer garden, 75,000 square feet of administration office space, 30,000 square feet for a home clubhouse, 7,000 square feet for sports book, 10 party suites and two tailgate roof pavilions.”

And yes, the city’s iconic fountains would be featured in both.

Here are some of the renderings released today.

Rendering courtesy Kansas City Royals.

RELATED STORIES: In non-surprise, Manfred endorses new Royals ballpark; Sherman shares update on new Royals ballpark–but few new details; Kansas City, area reps await details on new Royals ballpark; Royals new ballpark quest seemingly muddier than before; Kansas City Royals narrow new-ballpark site search; Gentrification fears raised at downtown Royals ballpark forum; Royals propose new downtown Kansas City ballpark, development; Sherman: Why not dream big about a new Royals downtown ballpark?; New downtown Royals ballpark seems to be a matter of when, not if; New Kansas City ballpark may impact Truman Sports Complex; Sherman: Royals looking at new downtown Kansas City ballpark; New Royals Owner Open to Downtown KC Ballpark; MLB Approves Sale of Royals to John Sherman-Led Group; Pending Royals Sale Could Fuel Talks of New Kansas City Ballpark; Local Investors Buy Kansas City Royals From Glass Family