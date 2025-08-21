Costs rise for new A’s ballpark, but construction moves forward

With the cost of materials on the rise and the expected cost of the project approaching $2 billion, construction of a new A’s ballpark in Las Vegas moves forward.

Today saw Athletics President Marc Badain update the Las Vegas Stadium Authority on the status of the project. A significant amount of prep work on the site is completed, while a concrete foundation for the new A’s ballpark comes next. Once that’s in place, vertical work on the project–the steel work supporting the ballpark–will begin, likely early in 2026. That fits into the current construction timeline, which calls on an opening for the 2028 season.

Rising costs will be absorbed by A’s ownership; the public contribution to the project is capped. If the ballpark ends up costing $2 billion, it would end up more expensive than Allegiant Stadium, which cost $1.9 billion and opened in 2020. Adjusting for inflation, however, and the new A’s ballpark will end up costing less. (Heck, it will cost less than did the new Yankee Stadium, which cost $2.3 billion and opened in 2009.) From the Nevada Independent:

“The costs have gone up as more detail comes in. That’s fine,” [A’s owner John] Fisher said. “From the very beginning, we wanted a design that was unique. Vegas is one of the most unique towns in the world. We wanted a building that would symbolize the excitement and uniqueness that is the market.”

While the final budget figure for the stadium has not been set, the A’s are paying for all preparation costs for the 9-acre site that formerly housed the Tropicana.

You can track the construction process on your own: the team has set up a live video cam.

RELATED STORIES: Athletics mark new Las Vegas ballpark construction launch with groundbreaking; Vegas ballpark groundbreaking set for June 23; Aramark to invest in new Las Vegas MLB ballpark: report; Crews laying foundations on new Vegas ballpark; New Vegas Athletics ballpark work proceeds with land use permit application; Dave Kaval departs A’s to pursue new business opportunities; End of an era: No more Oakland Athletics; In memoriam: Oakland Coliseum; Oakland Athletics to Sacramento for 2025-2027; Oakland or Sacramento? Rumors fly on temporary A’s home; Oakland Coliseum lease talks reportedly go well: A’s, government officials; Inevitable: A’s, Oakland officials to discuss Coliseum lease extension; Athletics now own half of Oakland Coliseum complex; MLB owners approve A’s move to Las Vegas; A’s hire CAA ICON as owner’s rep for new Las Vegas ballpark; A’s temporary home status grows murkier; Mortenson partners with McCarthy as A’s ballpark construction manager; A’s: New Vegas ballpark will incorporate indoor/outdoor elements a la Allegiant Stadium