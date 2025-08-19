Available for pre-order: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2026 / Arizona!

We have some book news to pass along: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2026 / Arizona is now available for pre-order, with units shipping in early September.

We expect to begin shipping the paperback edition of The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2026 / Arizona the week of August 31, with eBook (Kindle, Apple Books, B&N Nook) available immediately. We know many of you are eager to begin your spring training planning. That’s why we’re offering you this preorder special: Buy the paperback edition and we’ll throw in a free Kindle eBook download! No codes, no magic incantations: you’ll automatically receive an email with download information. We update the eBook editions as more information, such as schedules and venue specifics, is released. You’ll receive notifications of free updates as they are issued. This update offer and free downloads apply only to eBooks purchased directly from August Publications.

After a cold, harsh winter, spring training is essential to baseball fans everywhere. Nothing encapsules the renewing spirit of baseball like spring training, when the baseball world preps for another season, when rookies fight for roster spots, and veterans prep for another campaign. Every team in spring training has a shot to contend for a title, as life on the diamond begins anew.

This book is meant for all types of spring-training fans. Hardcore baseball fans scout their favorite teams and eagerly track every open roster spot. Casual fans head to spring training in search of the perfect Arizona experience, happy to sip a brew at the outfield bar. For the rest of us, a day away from snow and ice is always a good day.

This book covers the 15 Cactus League teams playing out of 10 training camps: American Family Fields of Phoenix (Milwaukee Brewers), Camelback Ranch-Glendale (Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers), Goodyear Ballpark (Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians), Hohokam Stadium (Oakland Athletics), Peoria Stadium (San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners), Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies), Scottsdale Stadium (San Francisco Giants), Sloan Park (Chicago Cubs), Surprise Stadium (Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers), and Tempe Diablo Stadium (Los Angeles Angels). Also included: Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the two ballparks housing the major college programs in Phoenix: Arizona State University and Grand Canyon University. For those who follow their teams: exhibition games in Las Vegas.

Each chapter features:

Best seats in each ballpark, whether you want comfort, shade, accessibility or autographs

Ballpark tips

Must-sees before and after the games, including local baseball attractions and sports bars

Training information, to plan a trip before the games start

Information on new and renovated ballparks

Travel tips: Low fares at nearby airports, alternative routes (beat the traffic!) and freeway shortcuts

College games: create your own day-night doubleheaders

Points of interest for the baseball history fan

The cost: $18.95 plus shipping. The cost of the eBook edition: $9.99.

Pre-order The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2026 / Arizona today!