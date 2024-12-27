Dave Kaval departs A’s to pursue new business opportunities

Dave Kaval, the Athletics president who spearheaded new-ballpark efforts in Las Vegas and at Oakland’s Howard Terminal during the past eight years, is leaving the team to pursue new business opportunities in California.

His last day with the team will be December 31. Sandy Dean, a longtime business partner with the John Fisher family, will serve as interim president. Dean has worked with the A’s since John and his family became owners in 2005.

“We are grateful for Dave’s contributions and leadership over the past eight years. He guided our organization through a period of significant transition, and we sincerely thank him for his unwavering commitment to the team,” Fisher said via press release. “As we look ahead to the next chapter of our franchise, the team will continue to grow under new leadership, driving the organization toward success during our interim years in West Sacramento and at our new home in Las Vegas.”

Kaval, 49, served as the seventh president of the Athletics in the franchise’s 123-year history. The franchise was founded in Philadelphia in 1901. Prior to his role with the A’s, Kaval served as president of the San Jose Earthquakes, where he developed of PayPal Park, home of the MLS Earthquakes and the NWSL’s Bay FC.

“I will be staying in California to explore new opportunities at the crossroads of business and government,” Kaval said via press release. “I am grateful to A’s ownership for the opportunities they have given me.”

The timing is not great: while Fisher and investors have announced they have enough money to move ahead with a new ballpark and the old Tropicana Resort in Las Vegas is being demolished, a new A’s ballpark still isn’t regarded as a certainty. In the meantime, the A’s will play three seasons in Sacramento.