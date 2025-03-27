With today’s launch of the MLB regular season, it’s time to put the exhibition season in the books. Here’s the listing of 2025 spring training attendance by average, as the numbers indicate a down season.

Overall, 2025 spring training attendance was down some three percent after a strong 2024. These are the numbers reported by Major League Baseball, so a few explanations are necessary. MLB records all spring training and exhibition games; that means exhibition games played in MLB ballparks–like the Los Angeles Freeway Series, as well as the tuneups hosted by the Diamondbacks, Giants and Rangers–count in the attendance standings. A pair of Dodgers games hosted by the Angels certainly boosted that team’s stats, allowing the Halos to average more fans than will fit in Tempe Diablo Stadium. We should see Florida and Arizona tourism types both release their own attendance rankings, limited to games played in the state.

Team LGE Total Gms Av. 2024A +/- 1 Chicago Cubs CL 218,401 17 12,847 13,401 -0.04 2 Arizona Diamondbacks CL 205,915 18 11,440 11,099 0.03 3 Los Angeles Angels CL 180,375 16 11,273 9,283 0.21 4 San Francisco Giants CL 179,334 17 10,549 10,572 0.00 5 Los Angeles Dodgers CL 132,776 13 10,214 14,712 -0.31 6 New York Yankees GL 151,837 16 9,490 9,351 0.01 7 Philadelphia Phillies GL 138,515 15 9,234 9,429 -0.02 8 Boston Red Sox GL 126,102 14 9,007 8,826 0.02 9 Colorado Rockies CL 120,427 15 8,028 7,699 0.04 10 Seattle Mariners CL 100,263 14 7,162 6,814 0.05 11 Baltimore Orioles GL 100,156 14 7,154 6,709 0.07 12 Texas Rangers CL 118,528 17 6,972 8,628 -0.19 13 Detroit Tigers GL 95,189 14 6,799 6,921 -0.02 14 Minnesota Twins GL 113,670 17 6,686 7,243 -0.08 15 New York Mets GL 106,027 16 6,627 5,788 0.14 16 San Diego Padres CL 112,251 17 6,603 9,088 -0.27 17 Kansas City Royals CL 96,341 15 6,423 6,023 0.07 18 Atlanta Braves GL 95,811 15 6,387 6,409 0.00 19 The Athletics CL 99,474 16 6,217 5,917 0.05 20 Toronto Blue Jays GL 92,096 15 6,140 6,770 -0.09 21 Milwaukee Brewers CL 80,927 14 5,781 5,502 0.05 22 Pittsburgh Pirates GL 86,124 15 5,622 5,893 -0.05 23 Cincinnati Reds CL 84,336 15 5,622 5,243 0.07 24 St. Louis Cardinals GL 77,467 15 5,164 5,423 -0.05 25 Cleveland Guardians CL 67,782 14 4,842 4,859 0.00 26 Chicago White Sox CL 68,506 15 4,567 4,861 -0.06 27 Tampa Bay Rays GL 61,811 14 4,415 4,580 -0.04 28 Miami Marlins GL 63,202 16 3,950 3,660 0.08 29 Houston Astros GL 53,635 14 3,831 3,613 0.06 30 Washington Nationals GL 46,825 15 3,122 3,364 -0.07 3,274,103 458 7,149 7,345 -0.03

Still, there were some distinct achievements notched in 2025 spring training attendance numbers. The Cubs set a record for single-game attendance, while the New York Mets set an overall attendance record at Clover Park, with 106,027 fans tallied.