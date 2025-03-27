With today’s launch of the MLB regular season, it’s time to put the exhibition season in the books. Here’s the listing of 2025 spring training attendance by average, as the numbers indicate a down season.
Overall, 2025 spring training attendance was down some three percent after a strong 2024. These are the numbers reported by Major League Baseball, so a few explanations are necessary. MLB records all spring training and exhibition games; that means exhibition games played in MLB ballparks–like the Los Angeles Freeway Series, as well as the tuneups hosted by the Diamondbacks, Giants and Rangers–count in the attendance standings. A pair of Dodgers games hosted by the Angels certainly boosted that team’s stats, allowing the Halos to average more fans than will fit in Tempe Diablo Stadium. We should see Florida and Arizona tourism types both release their own attendance rankings, limited to games played in the state.
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av.
|2024A
|+/-
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|CL
|218,401
|17
|12,847
|13,401
|-0.04
|2
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|CL
|205,915
|18
|11,440
|11,099
|0.03
|3
|Los Angeles Angels
|CL
|180,375
|16
|11,273
|9,283
|0.21
|4
|San Francisco Giants
|CL
|179,334
|17
|10,549
|10,572
|0.00
|5
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|CL
|132,776
|13
|10,214
|14,712
|-0.31
|6
|New York Yankees
|GL
|151,837
|16
|9,490
|9,351
|0.01
|7
|Philadelphia Phillies
|GL
|138,515
|15
|9,234
|9,429
|-0.02
|8
|Boston Red Sox
|GL
|126,102
|14
|9,007
|8,826
|0.02
|9
|Colorado Rockies
|CL
|120,427
|15
|8,028
|7,699
|0.04
|10
|Seattle Mariners
|CL
|100,263
|14
|7,162
|6,814
|0.05
|11
|Baltimore Orioles
|GL
|100,156
|14
|7,154
|6,709
|0.07
|12
|Texas Rangers
|CL
|118,528
|17
|6,972
|8,628
|-0.19
|13
|Detroit Tigers
|GL
|95,189
|14
|6,799
|6,921
|-0.02
|14
|Minnesota Twins
|GL
|113,670
|17
|6,686
|7,243
|-0.08
|15
|New York Mets
|GL
|106,027
|16
|6,627
|5,788
|0.14
|16
|San Diego Padres
|CL
|112,251
|17
|6,603
|9,088
|-0.27
|17
|Kansas City Royals
|CL
|96,341
|15
|6,423
|6,023
|0.07
|18
|Atlanta Braves
|GL
|95,811
|15
|6,387
|6,409
|0.00
|19
|The Athletics
|CL
|99,474
|16
|6,217
|5,917
|0.05
|20
|Toronto Blue Jays
|GL
|92,096
|15
|6,140
|6,770
|-0.09
|21
|Milwaukee Brewers
|CL
|80,927
|14
|5,781
|5,502
|0.05
|22
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|GL
|86,124
|15
|5,622
|5,893
|-0.05
|23
|Cincinnati Reds
|CL
|84,336
|15
|5,622
|5,243
|0.07
|24
|St. Louis Cardinals
|GL
|77,467
|15
|5,164
|5,423
|-0.05
|25
|Cleveland Guardians
|CL
|67,782
|14
|4,842
|4,859
|0.00
|26
|Chicago White Sox
|CL
|68,506
|15
|4,567
|4,861
|-0.06
|27
|Tampa Bay Rays
|GL
|61,811
|14
|4,415
|4,580
|-0.04
|28
|Miami Marlins
|GL
|63,202
|16
|3,950
|3,660
|0.08
|29
|Houston Astros
|GL
|53,635
|14
|3,831
|3,613
|0.06
|30
|Washington Nationals
|GL
|46,825
|15
|3,122
|3,364
|-0.07
|3,274,103
|458
|7,149
|7,345
|-0.03
Still, there were some distinct achievements notched in 2025 spring training attendance numbers. The Cubs set a record for single-game attendance, while the New York Mets set an overall attendance record at Clover Park, with 106,027 fans tallied.