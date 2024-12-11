Smith’s Ballpark adaptive reuse on SLC agenda

Salt Lake City is moving forward with three potential future uses for the former home of the Salt Lake Bees (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League), as Smith’s Ballpark adaptive reuse seems likely.

The Bees are slated for a move to a new ballpark in South Jordan’s Daybreak development, as Larry H. Miller Company will oversee both the Bees and a potential new ballpark in a development closer to the city’s core, Power District. The move of the Bees leaves Smith’s Ballpark and its 13.5-acre site open for new uses.

We’ve covered some of these potential new uses under the Ballpark Next rubric here: a popular vote in 2023 saw support for Smith’s Ballpark reuse as a women’s sports facility, anchored with an NWSL franchise. But the city decided to study the issue further, with the Salt Lake City’s Redevelopment Agency (RDA) Board of Directors commissioning Perkins&Will to review three urban design scenarios for redeveloping the Smith’s Ballpark site on Tuesday. The three scenarios focused on sports, culture–which stresses Smith’s Ballpark adaptive reuse–or ecology, with housing a potential use across all three.

“This is a once-in-a-century opportunity to breathe new life into one of Salt Lake City’s most family-centric spaces while staying true to the heart of the Ballpark neighborhood,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a press release. “We’ve worked side by side with residents to ensure their voices are guiding this transformation. Their ideas are shaping a future that strengthens community and creates a space we can all be proud of for generations to come.”

One of the three scenarios (as shown above) would indeed preserve Smith’s Ballpark as a sporting facility, adding soccer to the mix while adding farmers market, festivals on West Temple, and local retail spaces to the ballpark mix.

The second potential scenario stresses Smith’s Ballpark adaptive reuse, focusing on usage as a hub for arts and culture. The western segment of the ballpark would be preserved and retrofitted as a venue for performances and community events. A multi-purpose green space will accommodate gatherings and festivals, while natural walkways and art installations create a social atmosphere.

The third scenario would create the most dramatic overhaul of the site by tearing down the ballpark and partially daylighting the three creeks beneath 1300 South while embedding park spaces throughout the site. Civic, commercial, and residential uses would be integrated with nature, creating an inviting and serene urban environment.

Perkins&Will will refine the three scenarios based on feedback from SLC leadership and the community. A final recommendation is expected in early 2025, followed by a Request for Proposals (RFP), inviting developers to propose how they would complete Phase 1 of the project.

