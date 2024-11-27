Holiday sales begin for August Publications books

It is that time of year: Time for the special Black Friday / Small Business Saturday / Cyber Monday offers! Like you, we’ve grown tired of the barrage of Black Friday sales. So we’re taking a step back: Instead of running three separate sales, we’ll be running August Publications sales spanning the entire holiday run, now through Dec. 2.

The first: buy a copy of The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2025 / Arizona or The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2025 / Florida and receive a free automatic Kindle download. No code to remember, no adding items to your cart–buy either one and you’ll receive an email detailing how to download the free Kindle copy. The advantage to owning a Kindle version: it contains schedules and is updated as new schedule information is issued. (Not a Kindle user? Let us know and we’ll set up an Apple Books, Nook or Kobo download. But given that only a handful of you have bothered buying an Apple Books or Nook version, it seems Kindle has won the ereader wars.)

The second: A discounted bundle of Tom Shanahan’s best. This bundle contains The Right Thing to Do: The True Pioneers of College Football Integration and Raye of Light: Jimmy Raye, Duffy Daugherty, The Integration of College Football, and the 1965-66 Michigan State Spartans for the discounted price of $34.95. That’s a discount of almost $7 off standard retail. These are great reads for any football fan or any aficionado of American history both on and off the gridiron. Click here for this special limited-time offer!

Also worth noting: We’re entering the final days of the presale special covering Jim Gilliam: The Forgotten Dodger. This is the first book-length biography of the Dodgers legend, as Stephen W. Dittmore tells the story of Gilliam’s rise in the baseball world, from rough times in the Negro Leagues to more glamorous times in the majors. Gilliam’s story parallels the many changes in Major League Baseball, from segregated rosters to the first Black stars, as told in this deeply researched account of the forgotten Dodger.

This book is slated for a full official release on Feb. 4, 2025. However, as a special treat for longtime readers and Friends of Steve, we’re offering a small number of prerelease copies for sale, complete with an autographed bookplate from the author. The price: $33.95 plus shipping. This offer is good through Dec. 1. We expect to be shipping these copies the week of Dec. 1. More information here!

We’ll send along multiple newsletters next week to remind you of these sales and may have a surprise or two along the way. (Sign up for the Ballpark Digest and August Publications newsletters here!) And remember: the Black Friday sales will run a limited time: Nov. 26-Dec. 2. We’ll also be dropping some news along the way about our 2025 publishing plans.