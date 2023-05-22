Salt Lake City seeks input on Smith’s Ballpark future

With the Salt Lake Bees (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League) set to move to a new suburban ballpark, Salt Lake City is soliciting citizen input on the team’s current home, Smith’s Ballpark.

Ballpark reuse is a tricky subject; ballparks are very specifically configured for a single purpose, so we often see old ballparks either torn down or used for a lower level of ball once a tenant leaves. (Indeed, the summer-collegiate baseball industry largely exists because of the availability of a good number of available former MiLB ballparks.) Sure, there are a few instances of a creative reuse of a ballpark–the conversion of Indianapolis’s Bush Stadium from a closed ballpark to an apartment complex is a unicorn of sorts–but such a reuse is a challenge. (We did cover a success story on the reuse front on sister site Soccer Stadium Digest today, when we covered the conversion of Joe Davis Stadium, former home of the Huntsville Stars, from a ballpark to a soccer facility. We were also part of a story from the San Francisco Chronicle on the potential reuse of the Oakland Coliseum when the Oakland A’s inevitably move to a new ballpark.)

That’s why Salt Lake City was a little brave to open the discussion up to the public vote, asking them to choose from a submitted plans. Sports still seems to be a big option for the ballpark, even sans baseball. Take a look at the submitted plans here; some of the idea are intriguing, such as converting the ballpark to a women’s sports complex or an amphitheater a la the former home of the Bridgeport Bluefish.

