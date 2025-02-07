Brewers announce 2025 American Family Field upgrades

After lease negotiations that saw the team’s long-term commitment to the Cream City, the Milwaukee Brewers announced American Family Field upgrades for the 2025 season.

The biggest change will happen when fans enter the ballpark with the installation of MLB Go-Ahead Entry, a facial authentication-based ticket validation system developed by MLB. Facial recognition seems to be more and more important: travelers encounter it at the airport in security lines and at ports to verify passports. It’s billed as a hand-free way to quickly enter the ballpark, with a ticket tied to your MLB Ballpark app login Of course, airports and ports of entry are situations where accurate identity is essential for security: we’re not quite sure why anyone needs a specific identity to enter a ballpark, as a ticket is just a ticket. But if this isn’t a concern for you, the MLB Go-Ahead Entry is worth checking out at Home Plate West and Third Base gates to begin the season.

Food truck mania hits American Family Field upgrades in 2025 with the addition of “The Alley” Food Truck Park, located on the left field loge level. The food at American Family Fields has been seriously good for several years now, and a rotating crew of food trucks will just add to that general excellence. Size limitations mean the food trucks will be built from scratch to allow access to that Loge Level: a regular-sized food truck is too large. Of course, being Milwaukee, “The Alley” Food Truck Park will also sport a new bar.

“We are continually exploring ways to create and enhance the ballpark experience for our fans,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger via press release. “With the addition of The Alley Food Truck Park to American Family Field, fans will be able to enjoy specialty offerings from local food truck vendors and a unique space to gather at the ballpark.”

Also refreshed as part of American Family Field upgrades: The Brewers Home Plate Team Store, adding a Customization Corner for personalized jerseys and more space for improved gameday shopping.

These are the changes fans will see when the season opens at the end of March, but there’s a lot more work going on behind the scenes. As part of the state’s approval of an extended lease with the Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, weatherization work on the seating bowl will take place, allowing the ballpark to host events in the winter offseason. The team is also reviewing potential new social spaces within the ballpark as well. The Brewers will also expand its Terrace Level offices throughout the 2025 season, resulting in a decrease of approximately 1,600 seats of capacity on the Terrace Level. Also targeted for upgrades: the midlevel Club, largely untouched since the ballpark opened in 2001.

This article originally appeared in the free Ballpark Digest newsletter. Are you a subscriber? Sign up here!