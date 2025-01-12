D-Backs, Phoenix look to state for Chase Field renovations funding

With the decision made to stay in downtown Phoenix, the Arizona Diamondbacks and state officials are seeking funding options for Chase Field renovations–with a local sales-tax rebate next on the agenda.

Though we’ve not seen any specifics, the team and the office of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs have reportedly approached lawmakers about a potential return of city, county and state sales tax sales taxes generated by the team and the ballpark to a redevelopment fund used for Chase Field renovations.

The team has explored a variety of Chase Field improvement plans in the last four years, including the development of an entertainment district next to the ballpark to attract more Diamondbacks game attendees as well as attendees of Phoenix Suns (NBA) games at next-door Footprint Center. The positioning of the two facilities never lived up to the original vision of two facilities attracting MLB, NBA and NHL fans year-round.

In addition, Chase Field needs some TLC–a situation you’d expect in an older ballpark. Though the bones and siting of Chase Field are considered to be solid, there are some repairs that need to be done (the team has been plagued by roof issues the past few years, though repairs are in place for the 2025 season), and other potential renovations, such as a widening of the concourses, new premium section and an overhaul of entry/exit spaces, could be on the agenda.

Who pays for all of this, however, is up in the air.

Diverting all or part of a 5.6-percent sales tax paid in the ballpark area might be ideal for low-tax Republican legislators.. The ballpark is owned by Maricopa County–which has rejected other renovation plans–but by limiting a sales tax to ballpark visitors, it means the tax beneficiaries (local fans, visiting Dodgers fans) will be funding the Chase Field renovations. From the Arizona Republic:

It was unclear what portion of the 5.6% state sales tax was proposed to be placed in a fund for the team, how much money was projected to be collected, or how long the redevelopment fund would be active.

A Diamondbacks spokesperson declined to comment or share details of its proposal to lawmakers.

But Diamondbacks’ CEO Derrick Hall has shown interest in establishing a way to recover tax revenue like the Arizona Cardinals NFL franchise does at State Farm Stadium in Glendale via the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority. The special arrangement at State Farm Stadium appears similar to lawmakers’ descriptions of the Diamondbacks’ proposal.

Though the team and Maricopa County officials have been discussing Chase Field options for the past few years, time is now becoming the essence; the team’s lease ends in 2027. The ballpark opened for the 1998 MLB season as Bank One Ballpark.

