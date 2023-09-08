A’s hire CAA ICON as owner’s rep for new Las Vegas ballpark

More progress on development of a new Las Vegas ballpark for the Oakland Athletics, as the MLB team hires CAA ICON as owner’s representative for the proposed new venue on the iconic Strip.

In the tole as owner’s rep, CAA ICON will assist in the overall project management and serve as a key resource in the oversight of the architect, construction manager, subcontractors, and other specialty consultants. The firm’s experience in Las Vegas includes work as an owner’s rep for Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, the WNBA Aces’ practice facility, and the Raiders’ headquarters.

“CAA ICON is the unrivaled leader in the management of sports venue development,” said A’s President Dave Kaval via press statement. “They are the best firm to oversee the representation of our ownership team and transform our ballpark vision into reality.”

“We are so grateful that the A’s have entrusted us to oversee this landmark project on their behalf. Ownership’s vision for this project is undoubtedly unique to the league and will become a key part of the Las Vegas sports story,” said Charlie Thornton, CAA ICON Co-CEO, via press statement.

