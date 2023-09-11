DBH adds Birmingham Barons to lineup

Another Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) acquisition to announce, with the addition of the Birmingham Barons (Double-A; Southern League) to the mix.

General Manager & President Jonathan Nelson and the current front office staff will remain in management of the team at Regions Field. Current owners Jeff and Stan Logan will remain involved with the club in an advisory capacity, according to a DBH press release.

“Our family is deeply grateful for the passionate support of Barons fans and the greater Birmingham community. We are so proud of what we’ve all been able to build here together,” said Don, Jeff, and Stan Logan, owners of the Birmingham Barons, jointly via press release. “It’s the right time for us to pass the baton to Pat, Peter, and the rest of the DBH team, who we know will preserve and celebrate the fan experience and community connection that defines the Barons.”

Barons baseball has existed in Birmingham in some form since 1885 and includes unforgettable moments such as Willie Mays’ start in professional baseball and Michael Jordan’s brief foray into baseball. In recent history, the city celebrated the return of the Barons to downtown Birmingham. (Check out Never a Bad Game: Fifty-Plus Years of the Southern League for more on the Birmingham baseball legacy.)

“Since first joining the club in 1993, I’ve seen its incredible history continue and extend into what we all know and love today. The Logan family has been central to creating today’s Barons experience and helping to drive the evolution of our city. We will always appreciate their impact,” said Jonathan Nelson, General Manager & President of the Birmingham Barons, via press release. “The Logans have selected new owners who truly understand what the Barons mean to Birmingham, and we could not be more excited to continue under DBH’s leadership.”

“The Chicago White Sox would like to thank the Logan family for their leadership, partnership, and strong devotion to our players, staff, and the Barons,” said Chris Getz, General Manager of the Chicago White Sox, via press release. “The Barons and White Sox partnership has been special, and we are excited to welcome DBH as our new partner in Birmingham. DBH’s deep experience across Minor League Baseball and commitment to the Birmingham community will be invaluable for the Barons’ next chapter.”

“We are thrilled and thankful that the Logans have entrusted us with extending the legendary history of the Birmingham Barons,” said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively, of DBH, via press release. “As longtime fans of the club, and particularly with Pat being an Alabama native, we recognize how special this opportunity is and are committed to continuing to cultivate the relationship to Birmingham and partnership with the Chicago White Sox.”

The acquisition of the Barons is subject to obtaining all necessary approvals, including from the league, and satisfying standard closing conditions.

The Barons become the 22nd team under Diamond Baseball Holdings ownership, and we’re expecting at least one other announcement shortly about another Double-A addition. We could see a total of 50 licensed MiLB teams from DBH in the future.

