Salem Red Sox now part of Diamond Baseball Holdings portfolio

We have another addition to the Diamond Baseball Holdings portfolio, as the investment firm acquires the Salem Red Sox (Single-A; Carolina League) in a move we first previewed during the Winter Meetings.

The current Salem Red Sox management team, led by General Manager Allen Lawrence, will remain in place. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed; it must undergo the normal MLB approval process.

“We anticipate a smooth transition in the coming weeks and know that DBH puts fans and community first,” Lawrence said via press release. “Our day-to-day operations will not change, and our entire organization remains focused on creating an exceptional player development program for Red Sox players, and a positive experience for our fans in the Roanoke Valley.”

“For 16 years, Allen and the entire team in Salem have been incredible partners who have made the entry point into the Red Sox Minor League system one that is welcoming and sets the standard for our culture,” Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy said via press release. “Our connection to Allen and the entire player development team in Salem will remain intact and I know the organization is in good hands with DBH leaders like Pat Battle and Peter Freund at the helm. What they are doing to enhance the Minor Leagues through investment and technology will benefit Salem greatly and I have no doubt they will continue to build on what has been established in Salem under Allen’s capable guidance.”

“We expect that the Salem Red Sox will continue to deliver the same quality product on and off the field under the ownership of DBH, and fans will not notice anything different this season,” says Wendy Delano, Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities via press release. “Our ultimate goal is to make sure our teams and patrons are taken care of on all levels. Providing a first-class facility and a consistently entertaining gameday experience continue to be our priority, which we share with DBH.”

One big issue for DBH in Salem: assuring the team’s home meets the new MiLB specs, a process that will require plenty of attention in coming months.

The Salem Red Sox will join Triple-A’s Iowa Cubs, Memphis Redbirds, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, St. Paul Saints and Gwinnett Stripers; Double-A’s Midland RockHounds, Mississippi Braves, Portland Sea Dogs and Wichita Wind Surge; High-A’s Hudson Valley Renegades, Lansing Lugnuts and Rome Braves; and Single-A’s Augusta GreenJackets and San Jose Giants in being operated by DBH.

