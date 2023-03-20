New for 2023: Snorting Bull Bourbon

Things are looking up in the baseball world: The Durham Bulls (Triple-A; International League) are teaming up with Weldon Mills Distillery to develop a new Snorting Bull Bourbon that will be available both at Durham Bulls Athletic Park and a local cocktail lounge.

“We are excited to be partnering with Weldon Mills to bring together two North Carolina brands and another unique partnership to the Bull City,” said Durham Bulls General Manager Tyler Parsons via press release. “From day one this has been an amazing collaboration, and we cannot wait for Bulls fans to try out some of the new cocktail offerings here at the DBAP this season.”

“Durham Bulls baseball, back-to back champions, and Weldon Mills Distillery, 2022 and 2023 Distillery of The Year, is simply a dream-come-true partnership,” said Weldon Mills co-founder Bruce Tyler via press release. “A legendary part of North Carolina sports partners with new Carolina lore. It’s North Carolina at its best. We recognize each others’ drive and determination and see a long-term bond forming right before our eyes. Our organizations, and more importantly, our people, are excited for the future.”

In conjunction with the partnership this season, Weldon Mills has opened a new Durham craft cocktail lounge within walking distance of Durham Bulls Athletic Park, giving fans the opportunity to try new signature cocktails in both locations. The craft cocktail lounge, located on the corner of Roxboro Street and Main Street in Downtown Durham, is now open, while the Snorting Bull bourbon will be available later this summer at both locations.

Photo courtesy Durham Bulls.