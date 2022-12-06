DBH acquisition of Midland RockHounds confirmed

As we reported earlier today, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) has acquired the Midland RockHounds (Double-A; Texas League), with at least two more purchases expected to be announced shortly. UPDATED!

The purchase follows announcements of purchases of the Wichita Wind Surge and Portland Sea Dogs at the Baseball Winter Meetings. It follows a familiar pattern, with DBH pledging to keep current staff–General Manager Monty Hoppel and his crew–onboard.

“It has been an honor watching future big-league players in Midland over the last three decades, but what stands out the most is the relationships we have built with our staff, city officials, sponsors and fans.” said owners Miles Prentice and Bob Richmond via press release. “We are grateful for their unwavering commitment to the growth of baseball in the Permian Basin and, while the decision to hand off the ownership baton is an emotional one, we are confident that this is the right time and that DBH’s passion for baseball and community engagement makes them the right partner for the RockHounds.”

This is not expected to be DBH’s last announcement of a team purchase at the Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego; we hear that the next acquisitions will be the Hickory Crawdads (High-A; Sally League) and Down East Wood Ducks (Single-A; Carolina League) from the Texas Rangers.

Diamond Baseball Holdings made a splash at the 2021 Winter Meetings with the announcement of the purchase of nine MiLB teams across all levels of play; the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League) were later added to the roster.

DBH operates 10 MiLB clubs: Iowa Cubs (Triple-A; International League); Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A; International League); Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League); Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders(Triple-A; International League); Hudson Valley Renegades(High-A; South Atlantic League); San Jose Giants (Single-A; California League); Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A; International League); Mississippi Braves (Double-A; Southern League); Rome Braves (High-A; South Atlantic League); Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A; Carolina League) and Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League League).

UPDATE: We’re told the Salem Red Sox (Single-A; Carolina League) will be joining the Diamond Baseball Holdings lineup in a deal to be announced, in a $14-million purchase.

