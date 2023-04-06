Diamond Baseball Holdings completes Vancouver Canadians purchase

Diamond Baseball Holdings expands its portfolio after a Vancouver Canadians purchase, with the firm now owning the only MiLB team in Canada.

Former co-owner Jake Kerr will stay engaged in his position as the newly appointed Chair of the Vancouver Canadians, while co-owner Jeff Mooney will continue to serve as the Chair of the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation.

Terms of the Vancouver Canadians sale were not released.

“It has been the thrill of a lifetime to own the Vancouver Canadians for the past 15 years. I have enjoyed watching the team become a signature summer experience for our fans in Vancouver,” Kerr said via press release “Alongside my great friend and partner Jeff Mooney, the success of the C’s has been greatly enhanced by having Andy Dunn at the helm. This is the right time for a new owner to take the team forward, and DBH will be an excellent long-term partner. I am eager to continue working with them as I take on the role of Chair for the Vancouver Canadians Baseball organization.”

“It has been a wonderful experience owning and building this team over the past 15 years,” Mooney said via press release. “I am especially pleased with the work Andy, Jake, and I were able to do in the community to bring the joy of baseball to so many youngsters, improving Little League parks and supporting post-secondary scholarships in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. I am delighted that the new owners, DBH, have the same commitment to the community, and I look forward to continuing to work with them in my role as Chair of the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation.”

“Jake and Jeff have built a club that represents the best of baseball, a quality organization that cultivates deep engagement across many aspects of the community. We are thrilled to begin this next chapter of the Canadians story with them,” said DBH’s Pat Battle and Peter Freund via press release. “As DBH works to scale the baseball experience and enhance value for local fans, players, and visitors, we recognize and are committed to deepening this club’s important role in Vancouver.”

