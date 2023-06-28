Altoona Curve now part of Diamond Baseball Holdings

Another Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) acquisition to announce today, albeit an expected one: The Altoona Curve (Double-A; Eastern League) have been sold to the organization.

The Curve will continue to be led by General Manager Nate Bowen and the current front office staff in Altoona, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

“The Curve is the pride of our family and will continue to be so. When this all started over two decades ago, we felt confident that–despite being one of the smaller markets in the minor leagues–Altoona was the right community for affiliated baseball. That has been proven true by the tremendous support of Curve fans,” said Bob and Joan Lozinak, Managing Members of the Altoona Curve, via press release. “Our family will always treat the Peoples Natural Gas Field as our home and welcome fans as our family. We are thrilled that our most recent investment in player-centric improvements to the stadium has solidified the future of baseball in Altoona and we know that our fans will continue to support this team like it is their own.”

Under the Lozinaks, the Curve have welcomed more than seven million fans to its games, graduated over 200 alumni to the major leagues, and recently embarked on a major renovation project.

“The Lozinaks have created something truly special. Their impact on our community and everyone associated with the Curve, past and present, cannot be overstated,” said Nate Bowen, General Manager of the Altoona Curve, via press release. “We are thrilled to welcome a new partner that echoes Bob and Joan’s enthusiasm for this city. Together with DBH, we look forward to sharing more great baseball and fun experiences with Altoona.”

“The Pittsburgh Pirates would like to thank the Lozinak family for their partnership and dedication to our staff, players, and the Curve for the past 25 years,” said Ben Cherington, General Manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, via press release. “Today, we are thrilled to welcome DBH, whose ownership of the Altoona club comes with a strong commitment to the local community, the Pirates organization, and Minor League Baseball.”

“The passionate support of Altoona Curve fans and the club’s rich history are something to celebrate,” said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively, of DBH, via press release. “DBH is grateful to the Lozinak family for their leadership in Altoona and in the minor leagues, and for entrusting us with the future of the Curve. We are proud to play a role in this next chapter in partnership with the Altoona community and the Pittsburgh Pirates.”

The sale is subject to obtaining all necessary approvals from the league and satisfying standard closing conditions.

The Curve will join Triple-A’s Iowa Cubs, Memphis Redbirds, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, St. Paul Saints and Gwinnett Stripers; Double-A’s Midland RockHounds, Mississippi Braves, Portland Sea Dogs, Springfield Cardinals and Wichita Wind Surge; High-A’s Hickory Crawdads, Hudson Valley Renegades, Lansing Lugnuts, Rome Braves, Salem Red Sox and Vancouver Canadians; and Single-A’s Augusta GreenJackets, Down East Wood Ducks and San Jose Giants in being operated by DBH. We could see a total of 50 licensed MiLB teams from DBH in the future.

