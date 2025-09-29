Bally’s announces plans for new Athletics ballpark development

We have some more details about a new Athletics ballpark, as Bally’s announced plans for the casino, hotel and associated development surrounding the 2028 Las Vegas facility.

The plans are pretty major in replacing the more modestly built 1,467-room Tropicana Las Vegas. Begin with two hotel towers—one with 1,800 rooms, one with 1,200 rooms—built around a 56,000-square-foot casino with 1,500 slots, 75 table games and a sizeable 16,500-square-foot sportsbook. Add to that a triple-level, 2,500-square-foot theater and 500,000 square feet of retail, entertainment and dining. Serving the complex: an eight-story parking ramp with 2,500 parking spaces (with another 2,500 spots on site) and direct connections to the ballpark. And we have a name for the hotel development: Bally’s Las Vegas.

In announcing the development, Bally’s also released the rendering shown above. Though renderings are not guaranteed to be a perfect representation of the final product, there are some features to note. Multiple pools are planned: beside the standard hotel pool, a large sports bar will also sport its own rooftop pool. (In-pool gambling was one of the memorable activities at the original Tropicana Resort during the Rat Pack era.) A multistory LED sign at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue continues the proud tradition of Strip signage.

The existing walkways from Excalibur and MGM Grand will remain as feeders to a central hub and 9-acre plaza fronting the ballpark, also fed by escalators and elevators.

All in all, the Bally’s development will occupy 26 acres of the 35-acre site, with the 33,000-capacity new Athletics ballpark occupying the remaining nine acres of the site.

No price yet on the cost of the development, though Bally’s did say it would be built in phases, with a first stage expected to be open when the $2-billion new Athletics ballpark opens for the 2028 season. (Don’t get too excited: that first phase will be modest and consist of the entry plaza and the parking garage. The hotel towers will rise once the ballpark is finished.) Work is expected to begin in 2026; work on the ballpark has begun.

The next stage in the ballpark construction: Clark County officials will review the A’s development agreement on Oct. 8.

The A’s wrapped up their first season as a temporary tenant in Sacramento. The team is set for two more seasons at Sutter Health Park—while also playing two 2026 series at Las Vegas Ballpark—and will be making a change to their uniforms next season to mark the tenancy. The team announced a new alternative jersey for Saturday home games, featuring “Sacramento” on gold jerseys.

Rendering courtesy Bally’s; jersey photo courtesy the Athletics.

