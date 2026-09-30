More Oriole Park renovations set for 2027

Another offseason, another upgrade to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, as the upper deck in the left-field stands will be converted to a social/bar space open to all ticket holders to a Baltimore Orioles game.

The removal of the existing seating and part of the deck structure will take place this offseason. According to an Orioles press release, “guests will be able to enjoy a vibrant social atmosphere with drink rails, standing room viewing areas, spacious gathering zones with tables and chairs, a central bar, diverse concession offerings, and televisions positioned throughout the space to follow every pitch.” On game days, the space will be open to all; on off days, it will be available as a rental space for events and corporate gatherings,

“We’re extremely excited to begin these renovations and bring this space to life at Oriole Park,” said Catie Griggs, Orioles President, Business Operations, via press release. “We’ve listened to our fans, who have expressed a desire for more social spaces that offer a vibrant atmosphere to gather, connect, and cheer on the O’s together. We’re confident this will quickly become a popular destination inside our gates next season.”

“By strategically reimagining existing spaces at Oriole Park at Camden Yards we are creating new game-day experiences while expanding opportunities for year-round business and community use,” said Lindsey V. Parker, Executive Director, Maryland Stadium Authority, via press release. “The Maryland Stadium Authority looks forward to our continued partnership with the Baltimore Orioles on these renovation projects and ensuring this iconic ballpark continues to serve fans, the community, and the State of Maryland for years to come.”

Oriole Park at Camden Yards is an icon in the history of ballpark aesthetics, heralding the beginning of retro design in Major League Baseball facilities upon opening in 1992. Since then, however, the state of the art has significantly moved on, retaining the retro feel in many facilities while also adding fan-friendly features like social spaces, a wraparound concourse with a view of the playing field at all times, and various club levels and offerings. Oriole Park’s design didn’t allow for many of these modern conveniences (for instance, the original Oriole Park design didn’t feature a home-plate club now found in virtually any newer ballpark), so the past several years has seen the Orioles play catch up and adding social features whenever possible. The team says more renovations and updates are being planned for 2027.

The new social area will reduce capacity at Oriole Park to an estimated 40,234 after the removal of 2,000 seats. The Orioles estimate the new section will be ready for the 2027 home opener.

Renderings courtesy Baltimore Orioles.