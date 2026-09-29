American Family Field winterization schedules pushed back

The ambitious plan for both American Family Field winterization and needed equipment overhauls is being adjusted after the original timeline proved to perhaps be a little too ambitious.

The $500-million renovation plan for the home of the Milwaukee Brewers, approved as part of an extended lease with the Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, was designed both to address needed end-of-life issues with HVAC systems, escalators and other basic operating features (the ballpark opened in 2001 after construction started in 1996) as well as add weatherization upgrades on the seating bowl, allowing the ballpark to host events in the winter offseason. The plan also allowed for upgrades of social spaces and club facilities, some of which had not been touched since the ballpark’s 2001 opening.

But a meeting last week of the Park District board yielded some bad news on the ambitious plans, with some upgrades delayed and other changes, such as the weatherization work, may never happen. Design work on the weatherization plan was delayed to 2027, making it highly unlikely the work would take place in the next offseason. But it would be pretty major if the weatherization never happened: renovation plan proposed for state approval leaned heavily on the use of American Family Field as a year-round venue. The ballpark opened with no climate control whatsoever in the seating bowl: it gets hot in the summer and cold in the winter.

Still, with the delays of the weatherization work, there will be plenty of offseason work at American Family Field this year and next once the Brewers exit from the playoffs. Work on the high-end Truss Club will continue in anticipation of a 2027 opening, and the upgrades to the ballpark’s many escalators will begin in 2026 and likely run over the next three offseasons. An upgraded outfield plaza, which partially opened in 2026, will be completed for 2027.

RELATED STORIES: Brewers announce 2025 American Family Field upgrades; Brewers begin work on Truss Club for 2027; With funding in place, American Family Field repairs begin