With funding in place, American Family Field repairs begin

With a funding plan passed by the Wisconsin Legislature and signing expected from Gov. Tony Evers, the board overseeing American Family Field repairs will begin work for the 2024 MLB season.

The $500 million-plus American Family Field funding bill calls for $365.8 million from the state, $365.8 million from the state and $67.5 million each from Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee (as well as smaller amounts from a non-Brewers event ticket tax and proceeds from a Brewers license plate) to pay for a variety of repairs and upgrades to ballpark, with the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District focusing on the less-glamorous aspects of ballpark maintenance. The Brewers also pledged $150 million toward expected renovations on the fan side, while extending the team’s lease to 2050..

The initial work on American Family Field repairs to be launched for 2024, according to Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District officials: “TV broadcast equipment updates; mechanical and lighting replacements; freight elevator repairs; parking lot repairs; retractable roof maintenance, and structural steel painting.” The price tag for this first round of work: $8 million. Still to be schedule: $25 million for winterizing the ballpark.

