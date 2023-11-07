AmFamField renovations funding plan refined further

The AmFamField renovations funding plan has been refined further for the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, with a state contribution potentially declining a little, replaced by a $2/ticket surcharge for non-Milwaukee Brewers events.

The small changes to the American Family Field funding plan were totally expected, as a ticket surcharge for concerts and other non-Brewers games has been discussed for weeks now. The current proposal, to be debated by the Joint Finance Committee tomorrow, adds that $2/ticket surcharge as well as an $8/ticket surcharge for those sitting in suites. The proposal could total as much as $550,000 annually, which will be applied to the state’s portion of the AmFamField renovations funding. That would drop the state contribution from $411 million to $391 million at the most.

The amendments would also raise the Brewers’ contribution from $140 million annually to $150 million annually. But while the Legislature priced out how much a ticket surcharge on Brewers games would cost, that charge is not currently part of the plan. The Brewers have been steadfast in wanting to avoid that surcharge for Brewers games:

Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger says having affordable tickets is a key part of the ball club’s business model.

Milwaukee is the smallest market in Major League Baseball even as the team’s attendance generally outpaces the league’s average, Schlesinger said. So, the ball club has a higher reliance on ticket revenue versus TV revenue compared to other MLB teams, he said.

Also remaining part of the legislation: a winterization of American Family Field for winter bowl usage and a study regarding the addition of an entertainment district to the AmFamField area.

